Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Barings LLC lowered its position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,877 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in TDCX were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,910,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDCX. HSBC lowered TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Trading Up 3.5 %

TDCX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 32,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,455. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.04. TDCX Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TDCX Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

