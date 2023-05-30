Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

BECN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 40,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,096. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

