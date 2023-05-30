Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.15

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 200237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Beauty Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Beauty Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Beauty Health by 35,742.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Beauty Health by 390.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

