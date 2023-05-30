Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Shares of APD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.72. The stock had a trading volume of 243,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,530. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

