Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of V stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. 4,242,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average of $221.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

