Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.90. 6,714,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517,152. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

