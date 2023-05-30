Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

ECL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.