Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,624. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

