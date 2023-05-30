Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $42,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.95. 389,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,738. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

