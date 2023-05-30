Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

BX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

BX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. 1,809,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,166. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

