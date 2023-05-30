Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,828 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,828 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.21. 623,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,375. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.