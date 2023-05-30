Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.