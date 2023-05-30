Berenberg Bank Raises Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 370

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.14) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of LON BOWL traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 262.75 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 175,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.86. The firm has a market cap of £451.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 161.40 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.50 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

