BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of BerGenBio ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of BerGenBio ASA stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. BerGenBio ASA has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

