Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 2,203,753 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. 12,473,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,678,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $96,636,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.