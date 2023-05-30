Betterment LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

