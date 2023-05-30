Betterment LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,259,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,259,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,597.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 5,005,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,654.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,078,646 shares of company stock valued at $223,456 in the last 90 days.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.8 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

