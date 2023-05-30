Betterment LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

