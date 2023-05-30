Betterment LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Betterment LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,096,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 426,283 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $580.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

