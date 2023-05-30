Betterment LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFIV opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

