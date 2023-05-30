Betterment LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

