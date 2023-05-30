Betterment LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.