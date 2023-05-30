Betterment LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.