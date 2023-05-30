Betterment LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

