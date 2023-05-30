Betterment LLC Has $681,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Betterment LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

