Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 437,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

