Betterment LLC Invests $442,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

