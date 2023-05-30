Betterment LLC Purchases 5,763 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

