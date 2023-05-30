Betterment LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 627,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

OMFL opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.