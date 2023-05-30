Betterment LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,625,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

