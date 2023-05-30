Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

