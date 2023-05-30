Betterment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

