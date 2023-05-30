Betterment LLC Sells 12,273 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Betterment LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCTGet Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

UOCT opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

