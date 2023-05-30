Betterment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VDC opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

