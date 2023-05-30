BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 36.37%.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in BGC Partners by 898.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,890,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $12,442,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $5,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

