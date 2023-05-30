BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 273.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,300 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,106,000 after buying an additional 576,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,982,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,768,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $224.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

