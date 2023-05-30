BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,728 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,570,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

