BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,426 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

