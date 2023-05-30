Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

