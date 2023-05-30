BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity at BioAtla

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,025 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 819,894 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 479,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

