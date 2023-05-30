BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,893,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after buying an additional 221,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 276,664 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.1 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,429. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

