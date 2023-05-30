Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.26. 227,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 612,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,000. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 650.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

