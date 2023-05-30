Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,154.38

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $36,154.38 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00131664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020740 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003651 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

