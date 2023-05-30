BitDAO (BIT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.10 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $3.10 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

