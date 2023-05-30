Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 856,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.87%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.