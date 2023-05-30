Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after buying an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.