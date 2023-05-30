Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,936 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 21.4% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

SNOW traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. 2,509,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

