Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,929. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.