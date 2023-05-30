BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

