BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. BOX also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

BOX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 3,225,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,154. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,374,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

